Merry Christmas

“yeti To Party” Ugly Christmas Sweater

$24.96 $23.50

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Ugly holiday sweater party? Just add jeans or a skirt and you're good to go. This Ugly Christmas Sweater gives you the tackiness of an ugly Christmas sweater with no bulk or itch. Soft acrylic sweater comes in all different patterns and sayings for you to enjoy with actual crystal embellishment. Stylish and unique, this printed long sleeve sweater allows you to wear your personality on your sleeve! With subjects ranging from music and movies to sports and humor, we've got ugly sweaters for every interest and style. You can host your party in your favorite christmas sweater. These attractive sweaters make a great gift for her! Once you have tried them for yourself you will love to give the gift of comfort and style to family and friends! You'll be the hit of the party.