Yes Way Rosé

Yes Way Rosé Dusen Dusen Edition

$14.99

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of our classic, Provençal-style rosé, we collaborated with our favorite designer, Ellen Van Dusen of home goods and textile brand Dusen Dusen, on limited-edition packaging for summer. The vibrant bottle design merges our more minimalist aesthetic with Dusen’s maximalist prints and comes in three playful and collectible color combinations that perfectly accent our iconic logo. *There are three different color versions of the striped label. The color combination you receive will be selected at random. Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate specific color requests.*