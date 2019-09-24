Yes To Cucumbers

Yes To Liquid Dark Circle Reduction Facial Treatments - .5 Fl Oz

$9.99

Yes to rolling away the appearance of undereye puffy bags and dark circles with cooling cucumber, so you look like you had 10 hours of sleep! This instant pick-me-up eye cream, fortified with cucumber extract, helps keep skin visibly soothed, calm and hydrated. The built-in cool roller ball applicator allows for hands-free application and gently massages the eye area, enhancing the cooling effect to help revitalize the eye area. Mess-free, non-sticky formula absorbs instantly, working well alone or under makeup!