Yes To Liquid Dark Circle Reduction Facial Treatments - .5 Fl Oz
$9.99
At Target
Yes to rolling away the appearance of undereye puffy bags and dark circles with cooling cucumber, so you look like you had 10 hours of sleep! This instant pick-me-up eye cream, fortified with cucumber extract, helps keep skin visibly soothed, calm and hydrated. The built-in cool roller ball applicator allows for hands-free application and gently massages the eye area, enhancing the cooling effect to help revitalize the eye area. Mess-free, non-sticky formula absorbs instantly, working well alone or under makeup!