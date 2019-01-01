Yes To

Yes To Grapefruit Pore Perfection Paper Mask, 5 Ct

$17.67

Buy Now Review It

This natural sheet mask makes skin look bright and radiant and pores look virtually invisible. (What more could you ask for?) Each easy-to-apply, single-use mask is made from sustainable Tencel fibers and infused with a brightening serum featuring grapefruit extract and vitamin C. So with each application, your complexion looks more even and even younger. Results include: 85% said skin tone appears more even* 91% experienced brighter and more radiant skin* 94% said skin is hydrated & feels softer* 95% Natural Paraben, SLS, and Silicone Free Cruelty-free *Based on an independent consumer perception study Available for online purchase in US only.