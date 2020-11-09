Youth To The People

Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial

This dual-action microdermabrasion facial breaks down dead skin cells with active enzymes, papaya, and pineapple, while sustainable micro-exfoliants bamboo and diatomaceous earth smooth skin texture. Amplified by highly caffeinated extracts, yerba mate and guayusa, this two-minute facial energizes and invigorates.