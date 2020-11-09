United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Youth To The People
Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial
$54.00
At Youth To The People
This dual-action microdermabrasion facial breaks down dead skin cells with active enzymes, papaya, and pineapple, while sustainable micro-exfoliants bamboo and diatomaceous earth smooth skin texture. Amplified by highly caffeinated extracts, yerba mate and guayusa, this two-minute facial energizes and invigorates.
Need a few alternatives?
More from Youth To The People
Youth To The People
Adaptogen Soothe + Hydrate Activated Face Mist Spray
$42.00
fromYouth To The People