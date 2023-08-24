Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Isabel Marant
Yenky Logo Tote Bag
$250.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Isabel Marant
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Italian Leather Studio Bag
BUY
$250.00
Everlane
Isabel Marant
Yenky Logo Tote Bag
BUY
$250.00
Isabel Marant
Lululemon
All Day Essentials Tote Bag 2l
BUY
$98.00
Lululemon
Polène
Cyme
BUY
$430.00
Polène
More from Isabel Marant
Isabel Marant
Blue Yenky Tote
BUY
$158.00
$250.00
SSENSE
Isabel Marant
Yenky Tote
BUY
$1.00
$250.00
SSENSE
Isabel Marant
Tyron Logo Baseball Cap
BUY
$220.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Isabel Marant
Lecce Leather Belt
BUY
$160.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Totes
Everlane
The Italian Leather Studio Bag
BUY
$250.00
Everlane
Isabel Marant
Yenky Logo Tote Bag
BUY
$250.00
Isabel Marant
Lululemon
All Day Essentials Tote Bag 2l
BUY
$98.00
Lululemon
Polène
Cyme
BUY
$430.00
Polène
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted