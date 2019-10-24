Topshop Boutique

Yellow Wool Blend Boucle Coat

£275.00

At Topshop

This coat is crafted from a looped boucle yarn for a heavily textured finish. This isn't your regular outerwear, this is Topshop Boutique outerwear, designed from premium wool blend fabrication. Plus, you'll be making a super statement with this rich yellow colour, part of our collection made in the UK. 83% Wool,17% Polyamide. Dry clean only.**PLEASE NOTE THIS ITEM CAN ONLY BE RETURNED VIA POST. STORES ARE UNABLE TO RETURN THESE ITEMS FOR YOU. ALL UK POSTAL RETURNS ARE FREE. INTERNATIONAL POSTAL CHARGES WILL VARY.