Habitat
Yellow Stoneware Dinner Plate D26cm
£10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Habitat
Made in Portugal, the Nona yellow stoneware dinner plate has a feature raised edge and a semi-matt reactive glaze that adds depth to its colour.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Kitsch Kitchen
Kitsch Kitchen Watermelon Plate
£14.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Camilla Engdahl
Spots Cutting Board From Camilla Engdahl
£25.59
from
Clippings
BUY
DETAILS
&klevering
Banana Salt & Pepper
£15.00
from
Arket
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Aspen
Cheery & Chic Citrus Paper Plates (set Of 8)
$4.50
from
Kate Aspen
BUY
More from Habitat
DETAILS
Habitat
Large Multicoloured Flat Weave Recycled Cotton Rug
£300.00
from
Habitat
BUY
DETAILS
Habitat
2 Seat Cobalt Blue Metal Folding Bistro Set
£95.00
from
Habitat
BUY
DETAILS
Habitat
Natural Woven Occasional Chair With Green Frame
£195.00
from
Habitat
BUY
DETAILS
Habitat
Two Seat Dusty Pink Metal Folding Bistro Set
£95.00
from
Habitat
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
