Search
Products fromShopClothingSweaters
Stella McCartney

Yellow Soft Knit

$750.00
At Stella McCartney
Knitwear is an important part of the Stella McCartney collection, style yours in soft sweaters, pants and jumpsuits for a casual elegant look. Yellow rib knit sweater featuring voluminous sleeves and cropped back.
Featured in 1 story
18 Statement Knits To Hibernate In This Winter
by Georgia Murray