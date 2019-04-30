Kalda

Yellow Simon 85 Strappy Leather Sandals

£270.00

At Browns

These yellow Kalda Simon 85 strappy leather sandals feature multiple straps across the foot and an 85 mm high stiletto heel. Their bright yellow hue will have you walking on sunshine, a la Katrina and the Waves. Add some more inviting hues to your look (like baby blue and pale pink) and you’ll achieve a sense of harmony, even on those days when the person next to you on the tube is listening to drum and bass at 8am. REF: 13442258 / SIMONSANDAL