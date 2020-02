Out of Print

Yellow Library Card Tote

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

Cotton Made in USA 100% Cotton Canvas Flat tote with inner pocket 15'' wide by 17'' high 11" strap (hanging) Made in the USA Each purchase helps to fund literacy programs and book donations to communities in need. So many banned books. One tote bag. An Out of Print original to celebrate Banned Books Week. Made in the USA!