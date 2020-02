Topshop

Yellow Faux Fur Snake Car Coat

£65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

If you are looking to make a stylish statement unlike any other then this yellow faux fur car coat will be a perfect outerwear option. We are obsessed with the all over snake design, nodding to the world of animal print. 100% Polyurethane. Machine wash.Model's height is 5'9 and she wears a size 8.