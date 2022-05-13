Farm Rio

Yellow 3d Flowers Midi Dress

$245.00 $196.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

A solid statement of what making a bold impression means to you. The Yellow 3D Flowers Midi Dress is here in the most fancy-yet-cool silhouette you can find out there! It also features a fresh neckline and flower appliques to level up whatever sunny plans you have in mind. This yellow dress matches your colorful FARM Rio Shoes from slides to mules (and everything in between!).