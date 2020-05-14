Year of Ours

Year Of Ours Ribbed Stretch Shorts

£80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Year of Ours' ethos is based around a feeling of inclusivity, which is why they host fitness pop-ups and encourage group sessions through regular #youcanworkoutwithus updates. These shorts are made from ribbed compression fabric that flexes with your body and have an elasticated waistband that stays put on the high waist. Coordinate them with the matching sports bra.