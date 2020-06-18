Dr Locs

Yasin Shampoo (16oz)

$26.50

A BUILD-UP FREE LOC SHAMPOO (16 oz) Dr. Locs’ Yasin Shampoo gently cleans your locs and scalp restoring it to a balanced pH. The formula has been tested to assure no build-up will sustain in locs after use. The refreshing mint and lavender scent will leave locs feeling clean and refreshed. Instructions: Apply to wet locs and massage into a rich lather. Rinse thoroughly. Repeat as often as necessary. Normally it is recommended to wash locs at least 3 times. Ingredients: Water, Decyl Glucoside (a mild non-ionic surfactant), Lauryl Betaine (hair conditioning agent), Xantham Gum (thickening agent), Aloe Vera Leaf Juice, Citric Acid, Phenonxyethanol (fights bacteria), Benzoic Acid (mild preservative), Dehydroacetic Acid (fungicide), Jojoba Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Eucalyptus oil, Tea Tree Oil, and Lemon Grass Oil.