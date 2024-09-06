Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
NIA
Yarrow Open-back Halter Vest
$64.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Peppermayo
Stealth Mode Vest
BUY
£58.00
Peppermayo
LPA
Pietra Corset Top
BUY
£168.00
Revolve
Reformation
Essie Linen Top
BUY
£168.00
Reformation
Peppermayo
Stealth Mode Vest
BUY
$68.00
Peppermayo
More from NIA
NIA
Ariel Skort
BUY
$72.00
Anthropologie
More from Tops
Lululemon
Swiftly Tech Long-sleeve Shirt 2.0
BUY
$78.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align Sweetheart Bra Light Support, A/b Cup
BUY
$58.00
Lululemon
En Saison
Anai Blouse
BUY
$84.00
Anthropologie
NIA
Yarrow Open-back Halter Vest
BUY
$64.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted