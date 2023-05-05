Yarosi

Yarosi Micro Personal Massage Device

$19.78

Buy Now Review It

POWERFUL MICRO MASSAGING DEVICE - The Smallest and Most Powerful Massager. The personal electric massage device will bring you strong wand vibration which concentrates power to your neck, back, lower back, shoulder, feet and legs. If you require a more gentle approach the wand is perfect for this too to help you relax. The flexible head is made from body safe silicone which will provide instant relief to those aches, pains and sore muscles giving you the ultimate relaxation experience ORIGINAL DESIGN - We have listened to our customers and created a smaller more portable version of our original Yarosi Mini. It has the same 20 functions and 8 speeds. Its 2 inches smaller and packs the same punch. With embossed buttons you will always find the power button. Now more portable than ever the Micro Massage device is made with you in mind. Perfect for travel and charge anywhere via the supplied USB Cable IT'S MADE OF SILKY SMOOTH SILICONE that's 100% SAFE to use on the skin! This lightweight miicro massager has a honeycomb grip so it's easy to keep hold of when in use. The pressure sensitive BENDABLE NECK is awesome for working the massage device on your joints and muscles. WATERPROOF SPLASH PROOF - The electric handheld device is water resistant, so you can clean the waterproof wand easily when needed. Wet wipes are the perfect way to keep it in perfect condition. Non toxic non odour super soft silicone skin like feel. WE ARE SO CERTAIN YOU WILL ENJOY our product that we are offering an extended 90 DAY NO HASSLE, NO FUSS MONEY BACK GUARANTEE. Simply email our USA Customer Support Team and we will give you your MONEYBACK!