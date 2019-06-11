Nambé

Yaro Salad Bowl Set

$155.00

Buy Now Review It

Nambé. Yaro salad bowl set. Yaro salad bowl set is made of acacia wood, a dense, durable hardwood that glows with warmth and pleases with finely patterned grain of varying shades. Designed by Sean O'Hara, tossing a salad becomes a snap, while the more narrow bottom helps ensure that no dressing escapes the greens. Naturally resinous, acacia wood will not absorb stains or odors, and the bowl can be hand washed with warm soapy water. The accompanying salad servers have acacia wood heads and sculpted handles made of our signature Nambé. Alloy. Goes perfectly with identically shaped individual-serving Yaro salad bowls, which come in sets of four.