Witchery

Yarn Dye Pinstripe Double-breasted Blazer

$349.95

Buy Now Review It

At Witchery

Features an all-over yarn-dye pinstripe In a tailored fit Double-breasted silhouette with peaked lapels Shoulder pad detail for structured look Crop sleeves with buttoned cuffs Features tortoise buttons Functional flap pockets Centre back vent for ease of movement Crafted from a linen and cotton blend fabrication Fully lined Designed in Melbourne, Australia Dry clean as per the care label Composition: Outer: 57% Linen, 43% Cotton, Lining: 50% Cotton, 50% Viscose Style Code: 60282156