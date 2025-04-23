Mercury Row

~ Baby Pink Polish (peach undertone)~ .5 Fl Oz / 15 mL Say hello to Hanami 'PLANT POLISH' - a revolutionary vegan nail polish formula! Made from 82% naturally sourced ingredients such as sugarcane, cotton, corn and cassava! Perfect two coat colour coverage, with a super impressive drying time. 10 Free (non toxic), breathable, water permeable Certified vegan and cruelty free with CCF and PETA, plus it's 100% Australian made and owned! Better beauty - for you & for the environment! Read all about our Plant Polish formula, and what nasties we don't use in our polishes here Instructions: To get the most out of HANAMI ten free nail polish, it's important to always start your manicure with clean nails - give each nail a gentle wipe with nail polish remover to remove any dirt or oil. Sweep the brush over each fingernail from base to tip, allow to dry, and repeat for a second coat. For a longer wearing, chip resistant finish, seal with either our Top & Base coat, or Matte Top Coat.