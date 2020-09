Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle Coconut Beach Candle

$29.99 $16.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath and Beyond

At 22 oz., this Yankee Candle classic large jar candle provides a long burn and adds a pleasant aroma to any space. Made in America with premium-grade paraffin, each wick is straightened by hand to ensure the best quality burn.