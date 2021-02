Araks

Yanelis Cotton And Stretch-silk Triangle Bra

£82.00 £32.80

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Araks' semi-sheer 'Yanelis' bra has been locally made in New York City. It's cut from cotton and stretchy-silk in a vibrant ‘Guava’ hue. The triangle cups are free from any padding or wiring. It carries the OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 label, meaning it's been tested for any harmful substances. Wear it with: Araks Briefs. This product was Locally Made and created using Considered Processes. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.