Yamazaki

Yamazaki Desk Tower

$30.00 $24.68

Buy Now Review It

Yamazaki Home’s Tower Desk Bar adds a great touch to your home office, living room, or bedroom. Place small items like pens, pencils, ruler, coins, keys, phones, glasses, watches and jewelry. DESIGN: Made of steel and wood, this unique desk bar has a spot to organize your watch, two compartments for pens and pencils and a small tray for tiny items. It has a modern design to fit into any home decor. It is available in both black and white.