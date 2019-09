Nanushka

Yai Pleated Mini Dress

$395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

Snake-print minidress from Nanushka. Allover tight vertical pleats. Mock neck. Retro-inspired long bell sleeves. Subtle exposed princess seams. Invisible back zip closure. Belt loops at low waist with removable rope belt. Flared skirt with straight hem. Merrowed edges. Unlined. Mid-thigh length. • Stretch Plissé • 99.5% viscose, 0.5% elastane • Dry clean • Made in Hungary