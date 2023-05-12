Christina Haberkern

Y2k Pop Coloring Book: The Best Music Of The Late 90s/early 2000s

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

Full of your favorite moments and music from the late 90s/early 2000s! 16 fully illustrated pages of fun! #100 full-color cardstock and uncoated paper interiors. Measures 8.5" x 11". High quality booklet printing; uncoated paper pages waith full color cardstock cover. Each page has nothing printed on the back to prevent marker bleed-through. Exclusive design by Hello Harlot