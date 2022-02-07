BDG

Y2k Low-rise Cargo Pant

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outffiters

Product Sku: 62609078; Color Code: 021 Bring back the early 2000’s with these low-rise cargo pants from BDG. Featuring a relaxed fit through the wide leg that falls below the ankle. Complete with cargo pocket detailing and button closure at the elastic waistband. Only available at UO. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Cream is 5’9” and wearing size Medium - Measurements taken from size Medium - Waist: 30” - Rise: 10” - Inseam: 31” - Leg opening: 22”