Vintage

Y2k Halter Top L

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Depop

Halter Top💚 ~floral, green, & white hawaiian y2k halter top halter top is in great condition✨ marked as a size Large ~it can fit anyone from a size medium, large, & XL, depending on the fit you’re going for😍 halter top // plus size // aesthetic // y2k // earthy // Hawaiian Price US$35.00 Shipping Free domestic shipping Size L Condition Used - Excellent Style Pastel, Bright, Cute, y2k Colour Green, White Listed 4 hours ago