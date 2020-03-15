Good Vibrations

Y-style Tweezer Clamps

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Good Vibrations

One of the more passionate items you can give your lover is the gift of your complete submission. The Y-Style Tweezer Clamps features three tweezers and chains (aluminum & steel) that create a light bondage matrix across your torso that will command your complete attention. Complete with one metal 12" (30cm) chain that crosses your chest and allows two clamps to secure to your nipples, the second 12" (30cm) chain works down your body in a ‘Y’ pattern and attaches to your clit or frenulum. The minimalist design is easy to maneuver and can even be worn under non-constricting clothing. Y-Style Tweezer Clamps Aluminum & Steel Three tweezer clamps that fits comfortable onto nipples as well as clitoris Clamps are in a "Y" style connected by metal chain Each clamp has a slider to easily adjust the tension 12" (30cm) chain between the breasts and another 12" chain drapes down to the third clamp