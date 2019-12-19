Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Daisy Jewellery
Xxxx
£65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Daisy Jewellery
Luna Ring 18ct Gold Plate
Need a few alternatives?
Tiffany
Ball Ring
$185.00
from
Tiffany & Co
BUY
Corey Moranis
Knot Ring
£40.04
from
Corey Moranis
BUY
Goossens
Harumi Mistletoe Ring
$530.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Liesel Love
14k Gold Tiny Amethyst Ring
$96.00
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Daisy Jewellery
Daisy Jewellery
Estée Lalonde T Bar Necklace Sterling Silver
£99.00
from
Daisy Jewellery
BUY
Daisy Jewellery
Stacked Huggie Hoops 18ct Gold Plate
£49.00
from
Daisy Jewellery
BUY
Daisy Jewellery
Stacked Linked Chain Bracelet Sterling Silver
£59.00
from
Daisy Jewellery
BUY
More from Rings
Tiffany
Ball Ring
$185.00
from
Tiffany & Co
BUY
Corey Moranis
Knot Ring
£40.04
from
Corey Moranis
BUY
Goossens
Harumi Mistletoe Ring
$530.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Liesel Love
14k Gold Tiny Amethyst Ring
$96.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted