Michelle Owen

“xo Lunar” Limited Edition Art Print

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Minted

details why minted? tags All Limited Edition Arts are design challenge winners. About the work As with all my pieces, I hope to evoke a sense of peace & happiness. For me, simplicity + self-expression is usually at the heart of that. This piece developed as the thought of a love letter; one that no words would work for. The symbols are widely recognized as hugs + kisses and evoke a sense of fun, carefree love + emotion. Edition Count 350 per size, per colorway Frame Size 19.3" x 25.3" Image Size 18" x 24" Framed Weight 3.3 lbs Printing Deluxe Pigment Ink HARDWARE Learn more about our hanging hardware.