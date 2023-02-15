Zara

CONTENTS & CARE CONTENTS We are working with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the social, environmental, and health and safety standards of our garments. To evaluate their compliance, we have developed an auditing program and plans for continual improvement. OUTER SHELL MAIN FABRIC 100% nylon STRAP 100% polyurethane LINING MAIN FABRIC 100% polyester SECONDARY FABRIC 100% polyurethane Which has at least: OUTER SHELL 90% certified recycled polyamide CERTIFIED MATERIALS RECYCLED POLYAMIDE This fibre is made from textile waste and other waste products, such as fishing nets, helping to reduce the production of virgin fibre. It is certified by organisations that monitor the process from the source to the end product. We are currently working with the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and the Recycled Content Standard (RCS). CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Simple actions like washing items with a dry cotton cloth or soft brush, per the characteristics of the product, can help us care for them. Whenever possible, try to use products that are respectful of the environment. Do not wash Do not use bleach / whitener Do not iron Do not dry clean Do not tumble dry