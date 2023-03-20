United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
PROENZA SCHOULER WHITE LABEL
Xl Morris Raffia Tote Bag
$495.00
At Farfetch
New Season Proenza Schouler White Label XL Morris Raffia Tote Bag XL Morris Raffia Tote Bag from Proenza Schouler White Label featuring cobalt blue, raffia, woven raffia design, logo-debossed patch to the rear, contrast stitching, open top, clasp fastening, thin shoulder straps, two top handles and no lining. Imported Composition Outer: Raffia 100% Wearing The model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size OS Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 19911068 Brand style ID: WB222014F00009