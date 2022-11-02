Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Paco Rabanne
Xl Link Gold-tone Hoop Earrings
$270.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Stone & Crystal Ear Crawlers
BUY
$8.97
$18.00
Nordstrom Rack
Paco Rabanne
Xl Link Gold-tone Hoop Earrings
BUY
$270.00
Net-A-Porter
AREIART
Freshwater Pearl Cat Stud Earring
BUY
$31.33
Etsy
SFK x Studs
Max Pave Hoop
BUY
$44.00
Studs
More from Paco Rabanne
Paco Rabanne
Silver Nano Sparkle Shoulder Bag
BUY
$990.00
SSENSE
Paco Rabanne
Nano 1969 Sparkle Shoulder Bag Silver
BUY
$780.00
The Webster
Paco Rabanne
Olympea Solar Edp 50ml
BUY
$150.00
David Jones
Paco Rabanne
Printed Top
BUY
$176.80
$737.00
24S
More from Earrings
Madewell
Stone & Crystal Ear Crawlers
BUY
$8.97
$18.00
Nordstrom Rack
Paco Rabanne
Xl Link Gold-tone Hoop Earrings
BUY
$270.00
Net-A-Porter
AREIART
Freshwater Pearl Cat Stud Earring
BUY
$31.33
Etsy
SFK x Studs
Max Pave Hoop
BUY
$44.00
Studs
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted