United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
The British Blanket Company
Xl Frost Waffle Throw
£80.00
At The British Blanket Company
140cm x 240cm 100% wool Woven at a longer 240cm length, this XL throw is perfectly sized for king size and super king beds. Designed to go right across the end of the bed with a nice amount of drape down each side. Beautifully woven from pure wool, this chunky throw is thick and cosy. The pattern is a waffle weave in a subtle ice-green shade.