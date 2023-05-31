Xijun

Xijun Women’s Puffy Sleeve Prom Dresses Flowers Embroidery Tulle Tea Length Formal Evening Party Gowns

$68.99

Buy Now Review It

Fabric: Flower Embroidery Tulle Ball Gown Imported Corset Prom Dresses with Puffy Sleeve closure Hand Wash Only Features: a-line style, charming sweetheart neck, sleeveless, unique flower embroidery with tea-length gowns, adjustment corset bodice,build in bra,lace up back dress,plus size ball gowns.fairy dresses popular with more people. Occasions: The cute prom dress is suitable for wedding party dresses,prom dresses,formal event,graduation ceremony, quinceanera,birthday,dating out,sweet 16，halloween,christmas,thanks giving day.perfect Green-tie event,homecoming,family gathering,cocktail,holiday,club,maternity dress baby shower,suitable pageant,engagement,photoshoot,masquerade,banquet,gala,anniversary,celebration,vacation,events,etc..and it’s also can be a nice present your family,friend,sister formal and other occasions. How to choose size: please refer to the left size chart before purchasing, if you want a custom made dress, choose the size closest to your own size and email us the measurements of bust, waist, hips and hollow to floor/height, then we custom make this dress for you with perfect fitting. there is no extra charge for custom service