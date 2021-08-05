Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Samsonite
Xenon 3.0 Mobile Office
$162.99
$119.02
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Constructed of rugged 1680 denier ballistic polyester for durability , Straps provide adjustable opening and can be opened 180 degrees to lay flat
Need a few alternatives?
American Tourister
American Tourister Burst Max Trio Spinner Luggage
BUY
$81.59
$159.99
Kohl's
Hover-1
Blackhawk Folding Scooter
BUY
$586.99
$599.99
Best Buy
Velo
Lite Tech Cruiser Seat Cover
BUY
$18.99
Walmart
Co-op Cycles
Cty 2.1 Step-through Bike
BUY
$799.00
REI
More from Samsonite
Samsonite
Freeform 21
BUY
$152.99
$360.00
Macy's
Samsonite
Tru-frame Carry-on Spinner
BUY
$240.00
$500.00
Samsonite
Samsonite
Andante 2 Drop Bottom Wheeled Rolling Duffel Bag
BUY
$40.39
$52.99
Amazon
Samsonite
Andante 2 Drop Bottom Wheeled Rolling Duffel Bag
BUY
$61.49
$79.99
Amazon
More from Travel
American Tourister
American Tourister Burst Max Trio Spinner Luggage
BUY
$81.59
$159.99
Kohl's
Hover-1
Blackhawk Folding Scooter
BUY
$586.99
$599.99
Best Buy
Velo
Lite Tech Cruiser Seat Cover
BUY
$18.99
Walmart
Co-op Cycles
Cty 2.1 Step-through Bike
BUY
$799.00
REI
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted