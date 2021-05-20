XcE

Bathtub Caddy Tray

$42.95 $39.95

Buy Now Review It

🛀 BATH CADDY FOR YOUR LOVE: XcE Bathtub Caddy Designed to Comfortably Accommodate a Couple in the Tub. Two Side-Trays, Extendable Handles and Accessory Slots Made it a Perfect Fit for Both: Bring Romance into Your Life! Perfect Choice for Anniversary, Honeymoon or Romantic Date Night! 🛀 STURDY AND BUILT TO LAST - This Unique Bathtub Caddy Is Made of the High Quality Bamboo. By use of the High Quality Bamboo, it's Built to Last and make sure will bring you the best bathing time. 🛀 ADJUSTABLE AND NON SLIP - This Bathtub Caddy Tray was Specially Designed to Fit Most Bathtubs Available on the Market. It has Biggest Extendable Sides up to 40 Inches and Non-Slip Pad to Protect Tub Caddy from Sliding. 🛀 QUALITY THAT'S MADE TO LAST - Quality is the top priority of XcE. The Bath tub tray is made of the finest 100% bamboo. You are expecting to use it for a very long period of time and bring you and your beloved one comfort for life. 🛀 OUR GUARANTEE. We take pride in the quality of our bathtub caddy and offer 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE in case it fails to live up to your expectations! Buy our bathtub reading tray, try it and if, for any reason, you think that it was not for you, we will be happy to refund every penny you paid.