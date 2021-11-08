New Balance

Xc-72 Sneakers

$109.99

At New Balance

The new XC-72 pushes its classic sources of inspiration even further into unexplored territory, with a time-bending design inspired by the speculative technological optimism of 1970s concept cars. Three distinctive traction outsole patterns and angular features are employed to give the familiar low-cut sleekness of the era’s running shoes an aggressive, experimental edge. The XC-72 is the future that the past dreamed about, come to life.