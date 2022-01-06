OPI

Xbox Nail Lacquer Collection In You Had Me At Halo

$10.79

OPI Xbox Nail Lacquer Collection is the original nail polish formula that reinvented quality nail color, your top choice if you enjoy updating your manicure weekly. Benefits Nail Lacquer is OPI's original nail polish formula Up to seven days of wear Fast-drying formula Features Race to the finish with this orange crème nail polish An apricot-orange nail polish that will put you ahead of the game Win the race with this smooth and shiny crème finish Use your nail polish shade with OPI base coat and top coat for extended wear Made in the USA Get The Gift Free In-Game Content with $20 OPI x Xbox collection purchase Offer valid 1/2/2022 through 3/31/2022 To redeem, upload your receipt at opi.com/xbox to show proof of purchase