Xbox Nail Lacquer Collection In The Pass Is Always Greener

$10.79

OPI Xbox Nail Lacquer Collection is the original nail polish formula that reinvented quality nail color, your top choice if you enjoy updating your manicure weekly. Benefits Nail Lacquer is OPI's original nail polish formula Up to seven days of wear Fast-drying formula Features Unlock a world of digital lavender with this light purple crème nail polish A playful purple nail polish that keeps your eyes on the prize Take your manicure to the next level with this futuristic crème formula Use your nail polish shade with OPI base coat and top coat for extended wear Made in the USA Get The Gift Free In-Game Content with $20 OPI x Xbox collection purchase Offer valid 1/2/2022 through 3/31/2022 To redeem, upload your receipt at opi.com/xbox to show proof of purchase