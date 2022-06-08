BHLDN x Free People

Xavia Dress

Introducing BHLDN x Free People,an all-dressed-in-white bridesmaid collection dreamt up alongside our sister brand. A criss-cross halter and demure keyhole at the neckline set the tone for this full-skirted style, featuring a romantic metallic pattern and *plenty* of boho vibes. By BHLDN x Free People This item is part of our limited edition BHLDN x Free People bridesmaids collection. Only available at BHLDN Style #68979186