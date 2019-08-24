RapidX

X5 Car Charger With 5 Usb Ports - Blue

$24.99

5 intelligent Usb ports - detects your device and delivers the fastest possible charge (some devices may not support fast charging) 2 USB ports for the front and 3 for the back connected with a 5 ft. Cable Up to 2.4 amps per port or 10.8 amps overall Works with 12v-24v vehicle outlets and cigarette lighters Sleek and modern design, charges up to twice the speed of most USB chargers The X-5 USB Car Charger delivers lightning fast charging speeds and supports up to 5 devices at once. Its intelligent recognition technology identifies your device, adjusts to its capabilities, and delivers the fastest charge possible. The extended multiple USB charger hub, with its color-accented rubberized finish, offers flexibility for everyone in your car. Simply clip the USB hub extension onto your car seat pocket to enable those in the back to charge their devices, tangle free. This fast car charger is a high efficient USB charger that is part of a new wave of aesthetically clean electronics The two priority ports in the front seat deliver a 2-2.4A output depending on how your devices are recognized. After all, not every device supports fast car charging. The other three devices receive 2.0A of output each. We’ve labeled the ports so you’ll know which devices are getting the most power as you complete your drive with car phone charging flexibility and peace of mind. This tangle free fast USB charger will not disappoint! This fast cell phone charger has a sleek and modern design. With the X-5 fast phone charger, you can spend less time connected to an outlet and more time connecting with people. Efficiency is key – the X-5 car USB charger with fast charge technology will become your everyday necessity! SKU: RX-X5USBB UPC: 856690005296 Click here to View Warranty Info Customer Reviews Based on 3 reviews