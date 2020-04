X Suicoke Maria Beaded Velcro-strap Sandal

For SS20, Cecilie Bahnsen anchored each runway edit with hiking-inspired sandals such as this black Maria style, crafted in collaboration with Japanese footwear label Suicoke. Theyre adorned with whimsical blue floral beads along the Velcro straps that cross over and around the foot, then rest on chunky foam midsoles. Echo the season's contemporary femininity by styling them with a gathered midi dress.