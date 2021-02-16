X Rocker

X Rocker Pro 200 Gaming Chair Rocker

The X Rocker Pro 200 Gaming Chair Rocker with Sound Enhancement Features has a sub-woofer for added sound enhancement and arms for comfort. You can game in style while remaining supremely comfortable with the ergonomic design delivering full back support while having the freedom to rock. The chair is compatible with all gaming systems. It has separate volume and bass controls in the side panel. This chair doesn't connect directly to gaming systems that rely on HDMI connections (such as the Xbox One and Playstation 4). However, it can be used with those systems when you connect through a TV. The gaming console connects to the TV and the TV connects to the chair with the audio cables provided.