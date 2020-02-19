Foreo

Give your skin that flawless glow with the Dermstore Exclusive FOREO X Dermalogica Cleanse Kit. This exclusive, must-have kit includes travel-size cleansers, an exfoliating powder and a silicone, facial cleansing device to maintain a clean, clear complexion. FOREO's Dermstore Exclusive FOREO X Dermalogica Cleanse Kit includes: Daily Microfoliant Travel Size (0.45 oz.): An exfoliating powder gentle enough for everyday use.. Precleanse Travel Size (1 fl. oz.): A plant-based cleansing oil that rinses away makeup and debris.. Special Cleansing Gel Travel Size (1.7 fl. oz.): A gentle, soap-free cleanser that removes dirt, oil and makeup without stripping skin of moisture.. LUNA™ mini 2 - Peal Pink - (1 piece): A silicone, facial cleansing device that removes 99.5% of impurities to leave your skin clean, clear, soft and smooth..