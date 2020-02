Madewell

X Christy Dawn Dawn Midi Dress In Floral Garden

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

We've collaborated on some extra limited-edition styles with sustainable designer Christy Dawn, who sews vintage-inspired collections exclusively from recycled fabrics in her Los Angeles factory. Made in a floral print just for us, this drawstring dress is a fresh take on one of their best sellers (and only 245 of them exist in the world).