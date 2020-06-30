BECCA Cosmetics

X Chrissy Teigen Glow Kitchen Kit

Glow Souffle Eyeshadow & Face Highlighter Duo - a luxe shimmer eyeshadow and creamy, cushiony highlighter infused with the scent of Chrissy's cinnamon buns. Confectionary Glow Powder - a shimmering golden bronze loose powder highlighter formulated with BECCA's proprietary mineral pearl blend to create a glistening glow. Lip Souffle - a weightless, whipped mousse, matte liquid lipstick with a lightweight yet longwearing formula that imparts a velvety soft finish. Includes: Confectionary Glow Powder in Cinnamon Sugar (0.14 oz), Glow Souffle Eyeshadow (0.07 oz) & Face Highlighter Duo in Cinnamon Churro (0.4 oz), and Lip Souffle in Red Velvet (0.16 oz). Revolve Style No. BECR-WU239. Manufacturer Style No. B-PROSET518. Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use.