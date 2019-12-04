Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Halogen
X Atlantic-pacific Print Faux Fur Coat
$229.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Take a bet on this faux-fur coat covered in colorful card suits, a winning hand of mega-influencer Blair Eadie's quirky style.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Amazon Fashion
Daily Ritual Women's Teddy Bear Lapel Coat
£58.00
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
promoted
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Mantel
€65.00
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Everlane
The Re:down® Puffy Puff
$168.00
$118.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Renew Heavyweight Bomber
$158.00
$111.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Halogen
Halogen
Faux Shearling Moto Jacket
$179.00
$69.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Halogen
X Atlantic-pacific Bow Collar Blouse
$99.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Halogen
X Atlantic-pacific Pleated Croc Faux Leather Midi Skirt
$139.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Halogen
Bow Detail Fit & Flare Dress
$139.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Outerwear
Gap
The Upcycled Puffer
C$178.00
from
Gap
BUY
Gap
The Upcycled Puffer
£84.95
from
Gap
BUY
promoted
Amazon Fashion
Daily Ritual Women's Teddy Bear Lapel Coat
£58.00
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
promoted
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Mantel
€65.00
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted