St. Tropez

X Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit

$55.00 $38.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Tanning meets skincare with the St. Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit, co-created with Ashley Graham. Instantly delivers a natural, wearable glow enriched with Hyaluronic Acid Complex, Rosehip Oil & Vitamin E clinically proven to hydrate for nourished, healthy skin. Benefits Develops into a golden self tan that you can wear all day and lasts evenly all week Touch-dry within seconds with a powder soft finish for an easy, streak-free application Infused with a subtle fine fragrance inspired by Ashley¿s favorite scents 100% natural tanning actives, Vegan-Friendly, recyclable Includes Self Tan Luxe Whipped Crème Mousse (6.7 oz) Limited Edition Mitt