Products from
Shop
Handbags
Backpacks
State
Wythe Backpack
$235.00
Buy Now
Review It
At STATE
For the suit-wearing woman or man. For every STATE product purchased, we'll support American children and families in need ... in the way they need it most. #GiveBackPack
Featured in 1 story
20 Laptop Bags You'll Want To Use All The Time
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
H&M
Backpack
$34.95
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Kara
Pebble Leather Backpack
$480.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
Clyde
Leather Backpack
$348.00
from
Totokaelo
BUY
DETAILS
Proenza Schouler
Black Marbled Canvas Small Backpack
$945.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
More from State
DETAILS
State
Rodgers Lunch Box
$38.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
State
Rodgers Lunch Box
$38.00
from
STATE
BUY
DETAILS
State
Richmond Lunch Sack
$38.00
from
STATE
BUY
DETAILS
State
Lorimer Backpack
$90.00
from
STATE
BUY
More from Backpacks
DETAILS
Free People
Yuma Woven Leather Backpack
$168.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Tote-bag Backpack
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
TUMI
Carson Backpack
$425.00
$295.00
from
TUMI
BUY
DETAILS
Fjällräven
Fjallraven Kanken Backpack
$80.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
